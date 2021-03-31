Police seek suspect after stabbing in south Windsor area

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in south Windsor.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3500 block of Rankin Avenue on Tuesday at about 5:45 p.m.

Officers say they located a 23-year-old male victim in the area and he was immediately transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After further investigation, police say the male suspect fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Cruze.

The vehicle was later located in the 4300 block of Ashfield Crescent. Police believe that the suspect fled on foot from this area.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6'3", slender build, short dirty blonde hair, approximately 25-30 years old, wearing a light coloured hooded sweater, light grey baggy shorts and running shoes.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this matter.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area of the 3500 block of Rankin Avenue and 4300 block of Ashfield Crescent are asked to review their footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.