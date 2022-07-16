Police seek suspect, charge another after Halifax drug store robbery

Halifax police have charged one person and are searching for another after a drug store was robbed Friday night.

Police say a man entered the Shoppers Drug Mart on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax around 11:30 p.m. and began putting perfume bottles in a bag.

An employee approached the man who then threatened him with a knife. Police say the suspect then left on foot to the Westerwald Street area.

According to a release, when officers arrived they approached a vehicle in the area and the suspect fled on foot. He was then apprehended by a K-9 unit after a "short pursuit."

The man has been charged with robbery. A second suspect, who also fled from the vehicle, was not found.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.