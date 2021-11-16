Police seek suspect in anti-Semitic poster investigation

Ottawa police have released a photo of a suspect in relation to anti-Semitic posters in the city’s west end.

Police said last week they were looking into eight incidents of hate-motivated posters throughout the west end, including Barrhaven.

The suspect, whose photo they released Tuesday, is describes as a white man, about 5-foot-9 with a medium build. He was seen wearing a grey toque with a white badge, a blue bandanna covering his face, and a black and red hoodie, grey pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Ottawa Police hate crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5015.