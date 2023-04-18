Police seek suspect in attempted break-and-enter: N.B. RCMP

The Saint-Quentin RCMP wants the public's help in identifying an individual involved in an attempted break-and-enter, and a theft from a residence in Kedgwick, N.B.

Police say the theft is believed to have taken place on March 23, around 11 a.m. at a residence on Chemin Petit Ouest.

According to police, the person tried to enter the home by removing a window, and when they couldn’t get in, walked off with the window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-393-3000 or crime stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477)