Police seek suspect in convenience store theft with knife

Windsor police are asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened a store clerk with a knife.

Police say the suspect went to a convenience store in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East around 2:45 p.m. on Monday where he stole a box of vape cartridges and ran out of the store.

When confronted by the clerk, police say the suspect took out a knife and threatened.

Police released video surveillance of the suspect who is described as a white man, about 5’7”, with a medium build and curly blonde hair.

Case #: 23-30537

Suspect wanted in convenience store robbery



The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man who used a knife during a robbery in east Windsor. pic.twitter.com/iz7ERTeDUB

At the time of the robbery, the suspect wore a black hooded sweater, grey jogging pants, white running shoes and a black satchel over his left shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com