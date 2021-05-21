Police seek suspect in daylight sexual assault inside Calgary store

Police are looking for the public's help to identify a man they say sexually assaulted a woman inside a shop in southeast Calgary.

Officials say a woman was walking westbound on 17 Avenue S.E. near 36 Street on May 17 at about 3 p.m. when an unknown male approached her.

He attempted to speak to her, but police say the woman declined and continued on her way.

The man followed her into a store, located in the 3200 block of 17 Avenue S.E., and assaulted her, touching her in a sexual manner.

Police say the suspect also made sexual gestures towards the victim.

Employees of the store soon noticed the activity and called police, prompting the suspect to flee the store.

Officers did arrive a short time later, but were unable to find the suspect. However, investigators did discover some clues to help identify him.

"After reviewing CCTV images and speaking to witnesses, investigators were able to determine a suspect description," police wrote in a statement.

He is described as 6'1" (185 centimetres) tall and approximately 25 years old.

The suspect was wearing black pants, a white shirt, a grey and black jack with the letter "M" on the left breast, a black baseball cap, black mask and white and black shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the man to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips