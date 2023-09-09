Police seek suspect in Furby shooting

Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in solving a mysterious shooting incident.

It happened in the early morning hours on Sept. 9. Officers responded around 5:40 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Furby Street

When they arrived, police found an injured man and noticed damage to the residence. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition, where he remains.

No suspects have been arrested. The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.