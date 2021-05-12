Police seek suspect in Sheet Harbour, N.S. armed robbery

Halifax District RCMP is investigating an alleged armed robbery at a business on Highway 7 in Sheet Harbour, N.S. on Tuesday evening.

Police say they arrived at the business around 5 p.m. and confirmed that a man had entered the store armed with a gun and demanded drugs from an employee.

The man allegedly left the store on foot with narcotics. No one was injured, according to police.

In a release, police describe the man between the age of 20 and 30 years old, just under 6 feet tall with a slender build. Police say he was wearing blue coveralls, a black mask, white gloves, a blue and white neck covering and black sunglasses. He was also carrying a green Sobeys bag, according to police.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information or may have witnessed the incident to reach out or contact Crime Stoppers.

CTV News attempted to confirm information about this incident multiple times Tuesday night and the RCMP did not respond to requests.