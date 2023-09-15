Police seek suspect in string of thefts

Elgin County OPP are looking to identify a suspect captured on surveillance footage after a string of thefts in Central Elgin.

Police received reports of theft on Thursday from multiple residents on Stone Church Road. Police say sometime during the night before, an unknown person or persons went to several properties and entered vehicles, a shed and stole a number of items including a 2012 Maroon Nissan 370.

An image of the individual was caught on surveillance footage at a business in London, Ont. when the suspect used a stolen credit card taken from one of the properties.

Police continue to investigate and the public to report and suspicious activity immediately, and remind residents to lock doors to vehicles, houses, garages and sheds. Do not leave keys with vehicles.

Consider installing security features such as additional lighting, cameras and/or alarms, police suggest.

If you have information on this event or the identity of the person(s) involved, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca

