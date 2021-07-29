Police seek suspect, information on Surrey bank robbery
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Police in Surrey are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a recent bank robbery.
The robbery took place just before 6 p.m. on July 19 at a bank on 64 Avenue near 177 Street, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.
Mounties released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who they describe as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a blue bandana, sunglasses, a surgical mask and a blue T-shirt, which he wore over a dark blue, long-sleeved shirt.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the incident to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
-
Cop convicted of assaulting Dafonte Miller denied bail while applying to top courtAn off-duty police officer convicted of brutally assaulting a young Black man has been denied bail as he seeks to bring his case before Canada's top court.
-
Most restrictions will lift after Step 3: Simcoe Muskoka health expert voices his concernsOne health expert in Simcoe Muskoka is voicing his concerns as the Ontario government announces its plan for exiting Step 3 of its reopening.
-
Minor injuries reported after van crashes into Saskatoon book storeThere were minor injuries reported after a van crashed into a Saskatoon bookstore and restaurant on Friday.
-
Mounties investigate aggravated assault of 60-year-old man in Red DeerRed Deer RCMP are looking for the person responsible for the assault of a 60-year-old man found with serious injuries found at a Red Deer park.
-
Trump urged U.S. Justice officials to declare election 'corrupt'Then-U.S. president Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election results 'corrupt' in a December phone call, according to handwritten notes from one of the participants in the conversation.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Sask. nearly double in last 10 daysActive COVID-19 cases across Saskatchewan rose to 448 Friday, which is the highest number since the province dropped all public health measures on July 11.
-
'A spark-plug': London, Ont.-native Susanne Grainger rows to Olympic goldCanada's women's eight crew -- including London’s own Susanne Grainger -- captured gold on the final day of Olympic rowing, winning the event for the first time in 29 years.
-
More locally grown produce added to Vancouver Island hospital, care-home mealsIsland Health is increasing the amount of local food that's served in meals at hospitals and long-term care facilities in the Vancouver Island region.
-
How a low-floor Saskatoon Access Transit bus will help provide independence for usersSaskatoon Transit has revealed their brand new low floor access buses in an effort to provide more accessible options for customers with reduced mobility.