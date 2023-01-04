Police seek suspect involved in Halifax convenience store robbery
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
Police are investigating after a man allegedly stole a sum of cash from a Halifax convenience store early Wednesday morning.
Halifax police responded to the Circle K convenience store at 2499 Robie Street around 2:30 a.m.
Police say a man had entered the store, demanded money then fled the scene on foot with cash.
The suspect is said to be a white man, about six feet tall, with a medium build. Police say he was wearing a grey jacket and black pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Ukrainian kids displaced by war connect with nature in CanadaTwenty-five Ukrainian youths displaced by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war participated in various winter activities at the Tiffin Centre for Conservation.
-
The NCC's secret weapon to get the Rideau Canal Skateway openAn early winter thaw has put a damper on the start of the Rideau Canal Skateway season in Ottawa but the National Capital Commission (NCC) is turning to a new secret weapon to combat milder temperatures: the slush cannon.
-
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinalsThe United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
-
'It was gone': Saskatoon woman out $1,450 in rental scamJade Fillion is out more than $1,400, the victim of a rental scam in Saskatoon.
-
Cape Breton University students displaced by pre-Christmas fire still living in Sydney hotelIt's been nearly three weeks since a fire at a Sydney apartment killed a Cape Breton University student from India and left seven others with no place to live. Now, two of those displaced students are still living in a Sydney hotel.
-
Sask. businesses providing piece of vacation for travellers affected by Sunwing cancellationsSome local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.
-
17-year-old male charged with child pornography offences: Woodstock policeA 17-year-old youth from Woodstock is facing child pornography charges stemming from the execution of a search warrant back in October 2022, police said.
-
Charge stayed against Winnipeg funeral home director accused of fraudA fraud charge laid more than two years ago against a Winnipeg funeral home operator has been stayed by Crown prosecutors.
-
January thaw to end as cold air set to returnA return to colder temperatures is on the way for the London, Ont. region as a low pressure system and associated cold front will move through the area Wednesday night.