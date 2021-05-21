Police seek suspect vehicle in Windsor hit and run

Windsor police are searching for the suspect vehicle in a hit and run involving a cyclist.

Police are looking for an orange Jeep Wrangler in relation to the incident on Monday at Dougall Avenue and Wyandotte Street West.

Police have described the driver as a white man, between 35-45 years old, large build, blonde hair and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext.4000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Orange Jeep Wrangler being sought in a hit & run involving a cyclist on Mon., May 17, Dougall & Wyandotte St. W. Driver described as white male, 35-45 yrs old, large build, blonde hair, sunglasses. Please call 519-255-6700, ext.4000 or @CStoppers for any info. Case #21-42197 *DG pic.twitter.com/IJNQEtf76S