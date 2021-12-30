Police seek suspect who broke into Bradford business

Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect believed to be involved in a break and enter in Bradford.

South Simcoe Police released photos of the suspect who appears to gesture at the security cameras during the break-in.

Police were called to Palm Springs Car Wash on Bridge Street at 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, after someone had broken into an ATM and a vending machine.

Investigators believe that there was also an attempted break-in at a neighbouring Tim Hortons Drive-Thru on the same street.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers.