Police seek suspect who fled on foot after 3 a.m. shooting in Surrey

Police in Surrey are investigating a shooting that injured a 40-year-old woman in the city early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m., according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

The detachment said its officers were called to 151B Street near 86 Avenue for a report of "shots fired at a residence."

When they arrived, police found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital in stable condition, Mounties said.

Video from the scene recorded Friday afternoon shows a home on 151B Street with several bullet holes, including one in the window above the front door and another in the home's wood siding.

Investigators are "still working to determine a possible motive" for the shooting, and are looking for information from the public about a male suspect.

The man was dressed in all black and was carrying a backpack and a flashlight, police said, adding that they believe he fled the area on foot after the shooting.

"Investigators are canvassing the area for CCTV footage or those who may have dash cam footage from the area that could assist with this investigation," RCMP said in their release.

Anyone who has information or video that could help investigators should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, police said.