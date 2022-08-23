Police seek suspects after derogatory messages written on Dresden tables

Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after several derogatory messages directed towards the 2S LGBTQ+ community were written with red permanent marker on several picnic tables.

Officers responded to a mischief at Stranak Park on Brown Street in Dresden on Monday.

It took place sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dresden Night Market posted some of the damage on TikTok, saying “Latest picnic table damage. Update coming soon” and “We’ll be back.”

Police say they are “investigating this mischief as a hate-motivated incident due to the nature of the messages.”

“Although the messages have since been removed, we understand that these incidents will have far reaching victimization impacts on community members and we can assist by connecting people with the proper resources through the Chatham-Kent Victim Services, at (519) 436-6630,” state police in a news release.

Police say they takes hate-motivated incidents seriously and will thoroughly investigate any report filed.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage for possible evidence in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Doug Littlewood at douglasl@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.