Police seek suspicious man who allegedly offered to buy 3-year-old girl in Victoria
Victoria police are hoping to identify of a man who reportedly offered to buy a young girl near Hillside mall last week.
A father was walking with his three-year-old daughter in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue on March 1 when an older man approached him and asked "if he wanted to sell his child and offered to give him money," police said in a release Friday.
The father told police he felt threatened by the encounter, which occurred around 3 p.m., and reported it to VicPD later that evening.
The suspicious man is described as white and in his 70's. He stood approximately 6'2" with a heavy build and was balding with short-clipped hair. He may have been wearing glasses at the time.
Anyone with information on the incident, or who may know the man's identity, is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
-
Ducks play spoiler in beating frustrated Flames 3-1Max Comtois had a goal and assist and John Gibson made 34 stops as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.
-
Shots fired, one person stabbed at Etobicoke banquet hallToronto police are investigating an incident at a banquet hall in Etobicoke on Friday evening that left one person critically injured.
-
Local drummer excited to sit behind the kit at 2023 Juno AwardsA local musician is coming off a world tour and heading straight to the stage in his hometown.
-
‘You appreciate every moment’: Curling fans reflect on pandemic anniversaryIt’s an anniversary no-one is celebrating, but is hard to ignore. Saturday, March 11, marks three years since the global COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
-
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegationsSupreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
-
Police plan 24-7 virtual self-serve crime reporting over in-person reportingLike a self-serve checkout at the grocery store, Winnipeggers will be able to report crime in a similar way.
-
Hanover officer charged after use-of-force investigationAn officer with the Hanover Police Service has been charged after an investigation into the use of force on a person in custody.
-
Asbestos worries shut down B.C. high school days before March breakAbout 2,000 students in B.C. got an early start to spring break after concerns over asbestos shut down one of the largest schools in the province on Thursday.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Barrie sends three to hospitalBarrie police say a three-vehicle collision sent multiple people to hospital Friday evening.