Police seek three men suspected in Cole Harbour home invasion
Police in the Halifax area are searching for three suspects after a home invasion Tuesday night.
Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Bissett Road in Cole Harbour, N.S., around 9:45 p.m.
Officers learned that three men suddenly entered the home, disturbing a youth who was the only person home at the time.
According to the RCMP, one of the men had a handgun and demanded to know if anyone who is Black lived at the home.
Police say the youth told them “no” and the men immediately left. They allegedly fled the area in a four-door sedan that was parked nearby.
The youth was not injured.
Police say the three suspects are Black males who are no more than 30 years old. Two of the men wore black ski masks and the third man had long hair.
Investigators do not believe the incident was a random act.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information about the home invasion to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Christmas is coming to downtown LondonWith Christmas about six weeks away, downtown London is preparing for the holiday season ahead.
-
Stampede Park to host winter rallycross eventThere will be some high-flyers at the Stampede's GMC Stadium this winter, but this grandstand show won't feature any hard-charging bulls.
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in child abuse trialThe reliability of testimony from three kids involved in a child abuse case was at the centre of closing arguments.
-
Nova Scotians worry about increased costs as energy prices soarAs winter approaches, the jump in energy prices continues to worry homeowners.
-
Saskatchewan-based furniture manufacturer receives license to Sask. timberThe Ministry of Energy and Resources approved a timber allocation for Saskatchewan-based Pivot Furniture of 101,000 cubic metres.
-
Remains found in Prince George park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police sayMounties in Prince George say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
-
These schools will be closed if Ontario education workers strike againFor the second time this month, Ontario school boards are putting plans in place as education workers across the province set to strike on Monday if a new deal is not reached with the government.
-
Bear Creek Kodiaks are headed to OFSSAIt was championship day for Georgian Bay Secondary School Association football at Maple Ridge Secondary School's new turf field.
-
Region’s lawyers offer housing solutions as Kitchener encampment case resumes in courtIt was another full day in court for the hearing that will decide the fate of the residents of the encampment at 100 Victoria Street in Kitchener.