Police seek three men suspected in Cole Harbour home invasion

Police in the Halifax area are searching for three suspects after a home invasion Tuesday night.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Bissett Road in Cole Harbour, N.S., around 9:45 p.m.

Officers learned that three men suddenly entered the home, disturbing a youth who was the only person home at the time.

According to the RCMP, one of the men had a handgun and demanded to know if anyone who is Black lived at the home.

Police say the youth told them “no” and the men immediately left. They allegedly fled the area in a four-door sedan that was parked nearby.

The youth was not injured.

Police say the three suspects are Black males who are no more than 30 years old. Two of the men wore black ski masks and the third man had long hair.

Investigators do not believe the incident was a random act.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the home invasion to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.