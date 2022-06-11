Police seek three suspects after Dartmouth gas station robbery

Halifax Regional Police are looking for three suspects after a gas station in Dartmouth was robbed Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m., two men and a woman entered the Irving gas station at 626 Windmill Rd. in Dartmouth. Police say the three went behind the store’s counter and filled a bag with cigarettes. They also demanded that the clerk give them money from the till.

According to police, one of the men had hammer, the other man had a needle, and the woman had a knife. One of the men was described as wearing a hoody and shorts.

The suspects left the store with cigarettes and money.

Police say the store’s clerk was not injured.

Officers could not find the suspects after an extensive search.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery, or the suspects, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.