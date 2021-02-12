Aaliyah Manyheads, 14, was last seen in the community of Erin Woods on Feb. 1 and police are asking for the public for information on her whereabouts (City of Calgary)

Calgary police are asking for assistance from the public in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Feb. 1.

Aaliyah Manyheads was last seen in the southeast community of Erin Woods around 4:30 p.m.

Manyheads is described as:

  • 172 centimetres (5'8") tall
  • Weighing approximately70 kilograms (155 pounds)
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair which may have been partially dyed red or pink
  • Scar on cheek below right eye

She was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie with jeans and a puffy red jacket with black Nike shoes with rainbow lettering.

She was also carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Manyheads is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.