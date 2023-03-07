iHeartRadio

Police seek tips as Calgary woman's disappearance enters second month


Georgia Grace Lynn Kroeker, 23, was last seen in downtown Calgary on Feb. 5. (CPS)

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a woman who has been missing for more than a month.

CPS officials say 23-year-old Georgia Grace Lynn Kroeker's last known whereabouts were in downtown Calgary on Feb. 5.

There are concerns for Kroeker's well-being but investigators do not believe foul play is involved.

She is described as:

  • Approximately 163 centimetres (5'4") tall;
  • Weighing 54 kilograms (120 pounds);
  • Having a slim build;
  • Having brown hair; and
  • Having blond hair.

Anyone with information regarding Kroeker's disappearance is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

