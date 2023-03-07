Police seek tips as Calgary woman's disappearance enters second month

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a woman who has been missing for more than a month.

CPS officials say 23-year-old Georgia Grace Lynn Kroeker's last known whereabouts were in downtown Calgary on Feb. 5.

There are concerns for Kroeker's well-being but investigators do not believe foul play is involved.

She is described as:

Approximately 163 centimetres (5'4") tall;

Weighing 54 kilograms (120 pounds);

Having a slim build;

Having brown hair; and

Having blond hair.

Anyone with information regarding Kroeker's disappearance is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.