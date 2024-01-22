Police seek tips in Six Nations shooting

Police are hoping the public can identify the person, or persons, responsible for a shooting in Six Nations of the Grand River.

Emergency responders were called to Harold Road for reports of shots fired around 3 p.m. Saturday.

One person was wounded and taken to hospital where they were said to be in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that they saw a black SUV driving away from the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting.

Two people were also seen getting into the vehicle. One was described as a Black male, 5-foot-7 with a large build and dreadlocks. The second male was described as Indigenous, 6-foot-3, with a skinny build and wearing all black clothing.

Police said further details will be released at a later date.

They also released a photo of the SUV they’re looking for.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.