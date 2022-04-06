Police seek to ID man suspected of breaking into ByWard Market bars after hours
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a string of break-ins at ByWard Market bars and restaurants.
Police said several businesses in the market were broken into in the last week of February by what appears to be the same man. In all instances, the suspect broke a window and stole alcohol and money.
The suspect is described as white, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-8 (173cm) to 5-foot-10 (178cm) with a thin build.
At the time, he was wearing a navy-blue tuque with orange lettering, a black jacket, black pants and red, grey and white running shoes.
Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual or any break and enters is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 4533.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
-
Witness shares video of fatal police incident in Campbell RiverThe quick actions of a Campbell River man may provide investigators with their best insight into the death of an individual on Saturday after the person had a run-in with police officers.
-
Seniors in North Bay react to fourth COVID-19 shot eligibilityAs of Thursday morning, anyone age 60 and older can sign up to receive their fourth COVID-19 shot through the province's online booking portal.
-
Health Canada wants B.C. to lower proposed possession threshold in decriminalization request: ministerHealth Canada is considering British Columbia's decriminalization request but with a lower threshold for the amount of drugs a person can carry, says a provincial minister.
-
Some Easter-themed Kinder chocolate recalled over possible salmonella contaminationFerrero Canada Ltd., the company behind the Kinder Egg products, issued the recall of some of its Easter-themed chocolates on Wednesday due to concerns over a possible salmonella contamination.
-
Bill 16 would give B.C. increased power to seize private propertyProposed changes to B.C.'s Transportation Act would give the provincial government increased power to seize personal property around transit hubs, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Email, phone scams are on the rise; younger people falling victimEmail and phone scams are on the rise across Canada, and it’s younger people who are falling victim.
-
Three people injured after crash in Minden HillsThree people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Minden Hills this evening.
-
New penalty for people caught stunt driving in OntarioThe Ontario Government implemented a new penalty April 1 that forces people to take a driver improvement course if caught stunt driving.
-
‘There’s uncertainty’: Sask. towns face challenges in healthcareRural Saskatchewan municipal leaders are calling on the provincial government to make healthcare a priority by restoring their local emergency services.