Police seek to ID man suspected of gunpoint robbery

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a gunpoint robbery in Stittsville.

In a release, police said a man armed with a handgun walked into business on Hobin Street at around 3:16 a.m. on April 13 and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The clerk complied and the man walked away. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as white, tall, and with a slim build. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with block letters “NY” on the front in dark, possibly blue-colored lettering, white or light grey track pants, red shoes, and a full-face skeleton mask. He was also seen carrying a grey bag with black trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.