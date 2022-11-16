Police seek to identify driver accused of causing two crashes in Barrie
Police in Barrie hope to identify the driver of a vehicle that caused two crashes in the city's south end on Friday afternoon.
According to police, a silver or grey Dodge RAM struck a Barrie Transit bus heading east on Mapleview Drive West near Barrie View Drive shortly after 1 p.m.
They say the truck also hit a car exiting the Walmart plaza near the Highway 400 ramp.
Police say the driver of the car hasn't reported the collision, and officers would like to speak with that individual.
The truck is described as a four-door with a black tonneau cover.
Police ask anyone with information or dash cam video to email them.
WOW! This driver needs to be identified after causing 2 crashes while eastbound in a silver or gray Dodge Ram, 4-door with a black tonneau cover on Mapleview Dr. W. at Barrie View Dr. on Friday Nov. 11 at 1:12pm. Any dashcam video on this, please email pmatte@barriepolice.ca. pic.twitter.com/ORGs4EmXXe— Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) November 16, 2022
