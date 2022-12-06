iHeartRadio

Police seek to identify suspect accused of punching a woman in Barrie


Police released a picture of a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault in Barrie, Ont., in October 2022. (Barrie Police Services/Twitter)

Police are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman in downtown Barrie in October.

Police say the man was involved in an altercation with a group outside a Dunlop Street East establishment.

"He is wanted for assault after he punched a female victim in the face," police posted on social media with an image of the suspect.

They ask anyone who recognizes him to email the investigating officer.

