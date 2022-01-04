Police seek truck stolen from Chatham-Kent residence

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a pickup truck was reported stolen from a residence.

Officers say sometime late last Monday night or early Tuesday morning, unknown suspect(s) stole this black 2007 Ford F-150 pick-up truck from a residence on John Park Line.

The truck was last seen with Ontario license plates BC42 826.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kyle Blommers at kyleb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87286. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.