Police seek truck that struck hydro pole in Barrie and fled scene

Police are looking for the pickup truck that hit a hydro pole in Barrie overnight on Wednesday and left the scene.

The damage required Eccles Street and Dunlop Street West to temporarily close for hydro workers to make repairs to the pole that was "left hanging."

Police say the involved vehicle, a dark-coloured F150, would have significant damage to the passenger side and is missing a lower-right fog/driving light.

They believe the vehicle is a 2015 to 2020 model and say it was last seen heading north on St. Vincent Street toward Midhurst.

Anyone with information is asked to email police.