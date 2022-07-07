Police seek vandals defacing Midland headstones

OPP says vandals are defacing headstones at a Midland cemetery.

Police have received complaints of mischief from the King Street cemetery that headstones and cemetery buildings have been vandalized repeatedly since May 2022.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in reporting suspicious people loitering around the King Street cemetery.

Anyong with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).