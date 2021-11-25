Police seek video footage after suspicious death in north Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a suspicious death on the city’s north side.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers received reports of a dead man at a residence near 133 Avenue and 90 Street.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, with an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

Police are asking anyone who might have home security or dash cam footage of the area to contact them. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crimestoppers or online.