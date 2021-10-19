Police seek witnesses after cyclist struck in North Saanich

Mounties are asking witnesses to come forward after a cyclist was struck and seriously injured by a driver in North Saanich.

The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Saanich Road and Willingdon Road.

Paramedics, police and firefighters provided assistance at the scene. The driver remained on scene and has been identified by police, the RCMP said Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam video that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.