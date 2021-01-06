The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate the circumstances that saw a woman seriously injured Monday night by a bus she was trying to catch.

Emergency crews were called to a location near the intersection of 17th Avenue and 36th Street S.E. at around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, a 31-year-old woman was running along the BRT platform in an attempt to catch a westbound bus when she fell and ended up underneath the bus. Investigators say the woman was run over by the rear axle.

The woman, who was originally reported to be 25 years old, was transported to hospital in serious condition with undisclosed injuries.

The driver stopped the bus at the 33rd Street station. No one on board was injured.

Police do not believe alcohol nor drugs were contributing factors.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service traffic section at 403-567-4000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.