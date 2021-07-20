Police seek witnesses, dash cam footage of deadly dirt bike crash

Investigators are asking witnesses of a deadly collision in Georgina on Sunday to come forward with any information.

York Regional Police say a white Toyota Sienna van collided with a white Yamaha dirt bike shortly before seven that evening in the area of Glenwoods Avenue and Kennedy Road.

An 18-year-old man from Georgina was killed in the crash. Police say he was driving the dirt bike.

The van driver and passenger were not injured.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision are encouraged to contact investigators.