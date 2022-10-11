Police seek witnesses following shooting in Oshawa, Ont.
Durham Regional Police are looking to speak with witnesses after a male was seriously injured following a shooting in Oshawa Sunday night.
At approximately 11:50 p.m., police said, officers were dispatched to Whiskey John’s restaurant at the intersection of King Street West and Thornton Road South for a report of an armed person inside the establishment.
Police said they located one male suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
His age has not been released.
Police said that no suspect information is available and investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.
As well, anyone with cellphone or dashcam video of the incident is asked to come forward.
Those with information related to the shooting are asked to call Det. Ormonde of the Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.
-
City opens registration for temporary winter patio programWhile the temperatures are beginning to drop, Winnipeg’s patio season is not cooling off.
-
Windsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shares plans to address homelessness and mental healthWindsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shared his plan to address mental health and homelessness in the city Wednesday promising a municipally-funded mental health emergency room downtown.
-
Scott Moe’s plan for provincial autonomy would need support from feds, 50 per cent of Canada’s populationPremier Scott Moe’s plan for greater provincial autonomy will likely face some roadblocks, according to a political studies professor.
-
Edmonton ties record for consecutive days with temperatures above 3 COne hundred forty-three consecutive days with temperatures staying above 3 C: That's the mark Edmonton hit Wednesday and it ties the record for the longest such stretch that was set in 2019.
-
Hockey Canada resignations 'overdue' says Halifax Mayor Mike SavageHalifax Mayor Mike Savage has pushed aside any speculation about Halifax and Moncton pulling out of their commitment to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
'We just want her back': Four-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hits her near local fairA four-year-old girl is on life-support at an ICU in Toronto after getting hit by a car near the Norwood Fair in Norwood, Ont. on Monday.
-
N.S. RCMP officers reminded about thin blue line patch ban after rally photo emergedThe Nova Scotia RCMP say its members are being reminded that non-approved symbols, including "thin blue line" patches, are not permitted on uniforms.
-
Two adults dead following Markham collisionTwo adults are dead following a collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.
-
Young Calgary motorcycle racer holds his own in U.S. training seriesIn five months, Phillip DeGama-Blanchet traveled all over the U.S. racing his motorcycle against 25 of the top riders in North America. When the dust settled, he finished ninth overall.