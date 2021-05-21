Police seek witnesses in alleged pellet gun shooting at Halifax skatepark
Halifax Regional Police is looking for potential witnesses of an incident at a skatepark, where they say a youth shot at people with a pellet gun.
At around 4:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to a weapons complaint at the Halifax Commons Skatepark. HRP says a youth at the park had shot at people in the area with a pellet pistol.
A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, and is facing the following charges:
- Assault with a weapon (three counts)
- Possession of a weapons for dangerous purpose
- Failure to comply with conditions of a release order (two counts)
The teen is scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.