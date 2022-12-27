Police seek witnesses to apparent hit-and-run crash in rural west Quebec

Quebec provincial police are asking for witnesses to a serious incident in Ripon on Christmas Eve to come forward.

The Sûreté du Québec says the incident happened at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 24 on Route 317 near chemin Robinson in Ripon, about 70 km northeast of Gatineau. A driver was found with head injuries. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

However, debris at the scene suggested that there might have been a collision involving a large vehicle, possibly a cube truck. A second vehicle was not found.

Police believe the vehicle involved would have damage to its driver’s side.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has surveillance footage along Route 317 and who may have seen anything of note is asked to contact Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264.