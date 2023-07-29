Police seek witnesses to armed robbery at New Westminster pharmacy
An armed robbery at a pharmacy in New Westminster Thursday afternoon has police in the city appealing for witnesses and video.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at a pharmacy on 12th Street, according to a statement from the New Westminster Police Department Friday.
An employee called police to report that "two suspects armed with a firearm" had robbed the business of money and prescription medicine.
"Officers rushed to the area, but were unable to locate anyone matching the suspect description," the NWPD said in the statement.
Investigators are asking anyone with dash cam video of 12th Street recorded between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday to contact them.
"This is extremely concerning for police and we’re asking the public to help us in identifying suspects," said Sgt. Andrew Leaver, in the statement.
"If you have dash cam footage or believe you witnessed this robbery, our Major Crime Unit is interested in speaking to you."
Anyone with information is asked to call the NWPD Major Crime Unit tip line at 604-529-2430 or to email mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org, police said.
