Police seek witnesses to deadly crash on Highway 10 in Caledon

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 10 in Caledon.

Police say two vehicles collided on Highway 10 at Olde Base Line Road just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A 24-year-old from Caledon was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours for the investigation between Charleston Sideroad and King Street.

Police urge anyone with information, including dash cam footage, of the collision to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.