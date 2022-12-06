Police seek witnesses to deadly, fiery collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Police are appealing for witnesses to a deadly collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville Monday evening.

Investigators with York Regional Police say the single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Vandorf Side Road and Woodbine Avenue around 5:40 p.m.

They say a 2008 Nissan Versa left the road and slammed into a bridge before catching fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators also ask anyone with dash cam footage of the collision or the driving behaviour leading up to it to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.