Police seek witnesses to fatal car crash in the Blue Mountains
Police are continuing their investigation into a fatal single motor vehicle collision early Thursday morning in the Blue Mountains.
Police say a grey-coloured Mitsubishi Outlander sport utility vehicle (SUV) was travelling northbound on Arrowhead Road just south of Highway 26 when it left the roadway and continued down an embankment on Jan. 26, shortly before 6 a.m.
The SUV stopped at the bottom of the hill and caught fire.
The lone occupant was found deceased in the vehicle at the scene.
The roadway was closed to traffic for several hours as OPP Traffic Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists documented the scene to determine the cause of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone that may have seen the vehicle on the morning of Thurs., Jan. 26, is asked to call the Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321.
-
Premier Doug Ford set to make Service Ontario announcement in BramptonPremier Doug Ford is set to make a Service Ontario announcement in Brampton this morning.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.