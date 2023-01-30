Police seek witnesses to fatal car crash in the Blue Mountains

Police are continuing their investigation into a fatal single motor vehicle collision early Thursday morning in the Blue Mountains.

Police say a grey-coloured Mitsubishi Outlander sport utility vehicle (SUV) was travelling northbound on Arrowhead Road just south of Highway 26 when it left the roadway and continued down an embankment on Jan. 26, shortly before 6 a.m.

The SUV stopped at the bottom of the hill and caught fire.

The lone occupant was found deceased in the vehicle at the scene.

The roadway was closed to traffic for several hours as OPP Traffic Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists documented the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone that may have seen the vehicle on the morning of Thurs., Jan. 26, is asked to call the Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321.