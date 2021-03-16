Ottawa police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a fatal collision in Nepean last Thursday.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. March 11 at Baseline Road and Rockway Crescent, just east of Greenbank Road. The crash involved a blue 2006 Toyota SUV.

The driver, an 85-year-old man, and his passenger, an 80-year-old woman, were both taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, but the woman's condition worsened in the following days and she died Saturday.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed or may have dash cam footage of this incident who has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.