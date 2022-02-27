Police seek witnesses to fatal Hunt Club crash
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash on Hunt Club Road this past weekend that killed two men.
Emergency responders were called to Hunt Club Road at Malak Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday for a collision between a 2020 grey Subaru WRX and a 2016 black Land Rover Range Rover.
Two people were trapped and firefighters were called to help extricate them.
The two men in the Subaru, each 32 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Land Rover was assessed but did not go to the hospital. His injuries were considered minor.
A stretch of Hunt Club was closed overnight but has since reopened.
The victims have not been identified.
Ottawa police are now asking to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have assisted emergency responders, or who may have dashcam footage of this incident and have not yet spoken to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2481.
