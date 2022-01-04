Police seek witnesses to New Year's Day gunfire in Chapel Hill South
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa police are asking for anyone with information to come forward following a shooting in the Chapel Hill South neighbourhood early New Year's Day.
In a news release, police said shell casings and bullet holes were found in the area of Leita Place and Percifor Way after officers were called about gunshots at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. No one was hurt.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam or surveillance footage of the area to speak to investigators.
You can call the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
-
Six more COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals WednesdayOttawa Public Health is reporting six more people in the hospital with COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
-
Police investigate theft of signed Sidney Crosby jersey, Barrie teen chargedPolice arrested a Barrie man accused of stealing a signed Sidney Crosby jersey.
-
FSIN optimistic following announcement of landmark federal child welfare settlementThe Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is optimistic following the federal government's unveiling of its $40-billion agreement in principle to compensate First Nations children and their families for the harm caused by an underfunded child welfare system.
-
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens up in NewmarketA mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened in Newmarket on Wednesday.
-
Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortageNiagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Home sales in Metro Vancouver reached record high in 2021, latest real estate report saysHome sales in Metro Vancouver reached a record high in 2021 with experts saying the pandemic played a significant role.
-
140M rapid tests, more pediatric COVID-19 doses coming this month, feds sayThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.
-
OHL updated expected in 'very near future'The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it’s working on a plan to continue the current season.
-
Bhogal sentenced to life in prison for murder of Windsor womanJitesh Bhogal has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Windsor woman.