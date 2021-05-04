Police seek witnesses to Prince’s Island Park graffiti

Calgary police is asking for help to identify a group of four people believed responsible for graffiti left on the outdoor stage at Prince's Island Park early Saturday, apparently directed at members of the anti-mask movement.

The damage happened about 12:30 a.m. on May 1.

"Masks work the 1% don't," reads one message scrawled on a wall.

"Why are anti-masks led by known racists," reads another.

Police released surveillance photos of the graffiti, along with a photo showing four people dressed in dark clothing.

Several anti-mask and anti-lockdown rallies have been help at Prince's Island Park in recent months by groups of people upset with provincial health restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Alberta is currently in Phase 1 of its reopening plan, with indoor dining and indoor sports not allowed. outdoor groups are limited to 10 people and indoor socializing is banned.

The province reported 2,012 new cases on Monday, including 1,900 variants.