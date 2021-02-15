After a woman who was walking alone in the West End on Saturday night was allegedly grabbed and tackled, police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Police say the attack happened on Feb. 13 around 9:40 p.m. in Maxine Lane between Bute Street and Thurlow Street, after the 24-year-old female victim had been shopping on Davie Street.

“This unprovoked attack is extremely concerning,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release.

“It happened in a busy neighbourhood and targeted a woman who was minding her own business.”

According to the Vancouver Police Department’s news release, the man “grabbed her from behind” and then “both fell to the ground and the victim started to scream.”

The woman was not physically hurt, say police, and the attacker was likely deterred by her yells and ran back toward Bute Street. Police say they believe nearby residents or people out on the street may have heard her screams.

Police say the suspect is “believed to be white,” about 5’11” tall, and in his mid 40s. He was wearing a waist-length black leather jacket, dark pants, and a dark-coloured face mask.

“We are providing a description of the victim as well, in case it helps anyone remember anything that could help in the investigation,” said Addison in the statement.

The victim is white, 5'8", and slim, with long brown hair. She was wearing Ugg boots, black yoga pants, and a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Vancouver police are asking anyone with information to call their investigations team at 604-717-0602, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8466.