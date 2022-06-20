Police seeking dash cam footage of Tillsonburg crash

Oxford OPP are hoping somebody out there has some dash cam or surveillance footage of a recent crash.

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after the two-vehicle crash in Tillsonburg on Thursday, according to police.

It happened at the intersection of Broadway and Concession Streets.

In an update later in the day on Thursday, police said a motorcyclist was taken to a trauma hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance. The current status of the victim is unknown.

Anyone with footage or witnesses to the collision are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.