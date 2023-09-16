Police seeking driver in Friday hit-and-run on Whitemud Drive
Police are asking the public for help finding a driver who hit a motorcyclist on an Edmonton freeway Friday and did not stop.
Officers say the grey or blue-coloured 2004 Volvo S60 sedan hit a motorcyclist in the westbound lanes of the Whitemud Drive just east of 17 Street around 1:40 p.m.
As a result, the 54-year-old motorcyclist fell off the bike and slid "some distance" on the road. He was seriously injured, though his injuries were not life-threatening.
Police say the driver of the Volvo did not stop after the crash.
Major Collisions investigators are looking for the vehicle, which they say most likely has damage to the front passenger side.
Anyone with information about the vehicle (including a license plate number), or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash, should contact police at 780-423-4567 or dial #377 from a cell phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.
-
Doug Ford gifts Olivia Chow photograph showing ties between two familiesOntario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow appeared to put their differences aside on Monday afternoon, focusing instead on their family history as a source of common ground.
-
Man dead, driver arrested following hit-and-run collision in Red DeerA 32-year-old man has died after a collision with the driver of a vehicle in Red Deer on Sunday night.
-
Fire levels pig barn near Wingham, Ont.Steve Pilon was on his way to work this morning shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday when he spotted a yellow glow in the sky — a barn between Wingham and Whitechurch was on fire.
-
P.E.I. researchers looking for participants for puppy behaviour studyResearchers with the University of Prince Edward Island are working to learn more about the behavioural development of puppies.
-
Windsor airport closed overnight after generator issueWindsor International Airport has been closed overnight for the last few days due to an unreliable back-up generator.
-
Jen Powley, author and advocate for people with disabilities in N.S., dies at age 45Jen Powley, an author and prominent Nova Scotia advocate for people with disabilities, has died at the age of 45.
-
Cambridge traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges, seized BMWA 21-year-old Cambridge man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized drugs, a weapon and a vehicle.
-
Latest Sask. COVID-19 report shows increaseThe Saskatchewan health ministry's latest publicly-released COVID-19 numbers show increased viral activity in the province and low vaccine uptake.
-
FortisBC users will soon see a drop in natural gas pricesBritish Columbia natural gas users can expect to see their monthly bills decrease starting in October.