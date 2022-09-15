Police seeking information on B.C. man charged with sexually assaulting minor

Authorities are seeking more information on a 38-year-old man from Kamloops, B.C., who has been accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl.

Prosecutors approved individual counts of sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and uttering threats against Guy Purcell last week.

On Thursday, Kamloops RCMP released Purcell's picture and asked anyone with information that could assist them in their investigation to come forward.

"We want to encourage parents to share Purcell's photo with their kids as we know that children are not necessarily monitoring mainstream media, and the investigation to date leads police to believe Purcell may have had unreported dealings with other youth," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Purcell is described as white, 6'1" tall, approximately 165 lbs. with brown hair, blue eyes and an athletic build.

Authorities said anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 20222-31288.