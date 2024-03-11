Police seeking public assistance into physical, sexual assault of woman early Sunday
Police are asking for public assistance in their investigation into a sexual assault that took place early Sunday morning in Glenbrook.
At around 1:15 a.m., a woman was waiting at a bus stop at 37 Street S.W. between 26 and 28 Avenue when she was approached by a man with a crowbar.
The man demanded she follow him to a spot behind a nearby business, where police say he physically and sexually assaulted her.
The woman called out for help and a neighbour interrupted the assault, causing the suspect to flee on foot.
The neighbour called police and the victim was transported to hospital.
Police searched the area but didn’t find the suspect, who is described as a white male with a slim build, around 181 centimetres (5’11”) tall, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light blue jeans.
Investigating officers are collecting CCTV from the area. Any resident or business owner who has CCTV from that area is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
