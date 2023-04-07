Police seeking public help to locate man wanted for assault

Calgary police are seeking public assistance trying to locate Jason Harley, who is wanted for assault and two counts of failure to appear.

Harley is described as 41 years old, 165 centimetres (5'5") tall and weighs 76 kilograms (169 pounds).

If you see him, don't approach him.

Instead, contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.