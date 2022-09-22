Police seeking suspect after woman in wheelchair robbed and injured this summer
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help after a woman who uses a wheelchair was attacked and robbed this summer.
The robbery occurred on July 20 in the area of Hargrave Street and Ellice Avenue. Police believe a 62-year-old woman was in a nearby back lane when she was attacked from behind and fell to the ground. The woman suffered a severe injury that hospitalized her for over a month. During the incident, her personal property, including her wallet and jewelry, were stolen.
Police said the woman doesn’t remember much about the robbery, including the exact time or location, but she said a bystander may have helped her back into her wheelchair.
“Investigators have attempted to obtain more information using video surveillance from the area but have been unsuccessful,” police said in a news release.
Anyone who may have seen the assault or helped the woman is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 23-25CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Innovation hub unveiled at Northern College's Timmins campusNorthern College president Audrey Penner says the goal of the new Innovation Hub unveiled Thursday is to spearhead innovation in the region.
-
Family of lost loved one calls for change to dangerous stretch of highwayA 40-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway has claimed at least eight lives so far this year, and that toll has family of a lost loved one calling for change.
-
Free parenting course being offered at Better Beginnings Better Futures SudburyBetter Beginnings Better Futures in Sudbury is promoting a program for parents and caregivers.
-
Local football teams hit with shortage of head gearHelmets are arguably the most important piece of equipment a player wears in football, but they're getting harder and harder to come by, these days.
-
Stroller struck by car in northeast Edmonton crosswalkA two-year-old child is in hospital after being struck at a crosswalk.
-
Politics as usual or a serious problem? 'Extreme' candidates running in B.C. communitiesMainstream political leaders, unions and anti-racism activists are concerned about a slate of candidates in British Columbia's upcoming municipal elections that include candidates with far-right policies widely described as "extreme."
-
Driver recalls narrowly avoiding serious injury in wrong-way crash in West VancouverOne of the drivers involved in a crash with a camper van driving the wrong way on the Upper Levels Highway in West Vancouver Wednesday believes he is lucky to be alive after swerving at the last second to avoid a direct head-on collision.
-
How Vancouver's mayoral candidates are planning to address public safetyHere's what Vancouver mayoral candidates have to say about public safety, which is shaping to be one of the biggest issues in next month's election.